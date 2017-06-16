There is one NBC station that won't be airing Megyn Kelly's controversial interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Connecticut station WVIT has decided not to air the interview. The WVIT viewing area includes Newtown, Conn. where 20 school children were shot and killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012. Jones, who is the creator of the website InfoWars, has caused a lot of controversy by claiming the shooting was a hoax and the child victims were played by actors.

"Whenever there is news regarding the Sandy Hook tragedy, we know that the pain resurfaces for our community, our viewers and for you, our colleagues at WVIT," the station said in an internal memo obtained by Variety. "Over the last few days, we have listened intently to Sandy Hook parents, our viewers and importantly, to you. We have considered the deep emotions from the wounds of that day that have yet to heal."

Kelly interviewed Jones for her news program Sunday Night with Megyn Kellyas she claims to "discuss the considerable falsehoods he has promoted with near impunity."

Jones later condemned the interview, saying that Kelly misrepresented his views about the Sandy Hook tragedy. When NBC refused to cancel airing the interview, Jones posted the entire interview on his website. The peacock network decided to stick to its guns and will air the produced interview on Sunday night -- except in Connecticut where the Sandy Hook community won't have to watch it.

Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly airs at 7/6c on NBC.