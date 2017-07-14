Donald Trump's Russia scandal is too surreal not to be made into a movie and should it happen, Conan O'Brien has the perfect people in mind to fill each role.

On Thursday's night's Conan, the late night host pitched a diverse crew to portray Trump's inner circle including a muppet, house cat and several film and TV characters.

Conan

For the role of Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort at Trump Tower in June 2016, Leah Remini seemed like the best fit. After all, they do bear a striking resemblance to one another.

Conan

Similarly, Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders looks an awful lot like Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller, who is currently serving a one-year sentence in a federal prison for tax fraud.

Conan

The show also suggested fictional characters to portray Trump's associates like Draco Malfoy for Eric Trump, Hilary Swank in her Oscar-winning role for Boys Don't Cryto play Jared Kushner, and Janice from The Muppets for Ivanka Trump. Plus, Despicable Me's Gru is a dead ringer for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Conan

Some comparisons, however, were a bit more abstract, like casting a boxing gym dummy for the role of Donald Trump Jr. and a plate of bacon and eggs for Kellyanne Conway.

Conan

The best castings were the ones that made the least sense in theory but worked so well in pictures: Donald Trump looks nothing like Prince Charles but their hair is doing similar things in the photo, and Dewey from Malcolm in the Middle taking on the role of Attorney General Jeff Sessions is surprisingly accurate. Don't think too hard, just go with it.

Conan

Now, how do we get this movie made?

Conan airs weeknights at 11/10c on TBS.