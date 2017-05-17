Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Conan O'Brien has inked a new four-year, all-inclusive deal with TBS, the network announced at its upfront presentation Wednesday morning. The deal not only renews O'Brien's late-night show Conanfor four more years, through 2022, but also will extend the Conan brand "into additional content experiences across all screens, including digital and branded content, podcasting, mobile gaming, pay TV and live tours," according to TBS.

"Conan continues to prove his vibrancy night after night and his incredible command of the digital and social space has only built on his young, connected audience," Kevin Reilly, president of TNT and TBS, said in a statement. "This next chapter will provide support for Conan and [executive producer] Jeff [Ross] to expand the boundaries from a 'talk show' to a range of personality-based, cross-platform experiences."

Added O'Brien: "The TV landscape has changed dramatically since I inherited the traditional talk show format in 1993. In the past few years I've stumbled across many new and exciting ways of connecting with my audience, and I'm eager to evolve my show into something leaner, more agile, and more unpredictable. I also want a pony."