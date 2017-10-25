Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

Plenty of new TV shows and movies will make their way to Amazon in November including live NFL games, a few originals, and some classic comedy films.

Look out for Showtime's Shameless, which heads into Season 8 starting Nov. 5. William H. Macy stars as Frank Gallagher, a single father of six who prefers to spend his free time drinking at bars. It's up to his oldest daughter Fiona (Emmy Rossum) to take care of the rest of the family which is no easy task. If sports are more your speed, Thursday Night Football is headed to the platform on Nov 9, Nov. 16 and Nov. 30.

You'll also be able to stream classics like Airplane! and Bram Stoker's Dracula. Fans of the James Bond franchise will be pleased to see that quite a few will soon be available including Octopussy, GoldenEye and Die Another Day.

A few Amazon Originals are also headed your way including the highly-anticipated series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which comes from Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and stars Rachel Brosnahan, and If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, which is based on the popular children's book.

See the full list below.

* Denotes an Amazon Original

Available for Streaming on Prime

Nov. 3

Falling Water Season 1

Nov. 7

Home Fires Season 2

*If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Nov. 9

Thursday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Cardinals *Amazon Exclusive

Nov. 16

Thursday Night Football: Titans vs. Steelers *Amazon Exclusive

Nov. 21

Dark Angel Season 1

Nov. 23

Home Remedy Season 1

*The Stinky and Dirty Show Season 2

Nov. 28

*Click Clack Moo Holiday

Nov. 29

*The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 1

Nov. 30

Thursday Night Football: Redskins vs. Cowboys *Amazon Exclusive

Movies

Nov. 1

A Knight's Tale

A View to Kill

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

Altar Egos

Bad Boys (1983)

Beauty Factory

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Chasing the Star

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Dances with Wolves

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Dirty Work

Dr. No

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia with Love

GoldenEye

Goldfinger

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Legally Blondes

License to Kill

Live and Let Die

Moonraker

Never Say Never Again

Nowhere to Run

No Way to Live

Octopussy

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Redeemer

Speed Racer

St. Elmo's Fire

The Beautiful Ones

The Cell

The Departed

The Little Tin Man

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Peacemaker

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World is Not Enough

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Unforgettable

Up in the Air

You Only Live Twice

Nov. 3

*The Only Living Boy in New York

Nov. 4

Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween

Nov. 5

Life on the Line

The Lovers

Nov. 6

Among Us

Pearly Gates

Nov. 7

Fifty Shades of Black

Nov. 9

Armed Response

Nov. 10

Allied

Baby Steps

Nov. 13

Broken Mile

Orion

The Patent Scam

Nov. 16

Shot Caller

Nov. 17

*Landline

Nov. 19

Man Down

Nov. 20

Before the Sun Explodes

Blood Ransom

Nov. 24

Fences

*The Big Sick

Nov. 27

London's Finest

Panic

The Incomparable Rose Hartman

Nov. 29

The Circle

Nov. 30

Ogar: Will of Steel

Available for Streaming on Amazon Video

Movies

Nov. 7

Beach Rats

Good Time

The Hitman's Body Guard

Nov. 14

Logan Lucky

Nov. 21

Despicable Me 3

Available for Streaming on Amazon Channels

TV

Nov. 5

Girlfriend Exposure Season 1 (Showtime)

Shameless Season 8 (Showtime)

Nov. 18

Sesame Street Season 48 (HBO)

Nov. 20

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 9 (PBS Kids)

Movies

Nov. 1

50 First Dates (Fullscreen)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (Fullscreen)

Men in Black (Fullscreen)

Dan Brown Trilogy: The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, Inferno (STARZ)

Nov. 10

Neighbors 2 (Cinemax)

Nov. 11

Lego Batman (HBO)

Nov. 17

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (STARZ)

Nov. 25

Kong: Skull Island (HBO)

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (Cinemax)

Documentary

Nov. 17

Soul2Soul: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (Showtime)