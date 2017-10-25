Plenty of new TV shows and movies will make their way to Amazon in November including live NFL games, a few originals, and some classic comedy films.
Look out for Showtime's Shameless, which heads into Season 8 starting Nov. 5. William H. Macy stars as Frank Gallagher, a single father of six who prefers to spend his free time drinking at bars. It's up to his oldest daughter Fiona (Emmy Rossum) to take care of the rest of the family which is no easy task. If sports are more your speed, Thursday Night Football is headed to the platform on Nov 9, Nov. 16 and Nov. 30.
You'll also be able to stream classics like Airplane! and Bram Stoker's Dracula. Fans of the James Bond franchise will be pleased to see that quite a few will soon be available including Octopussy, GoldenEye and Die Another Day.
A few Amazon Originals are also headed your way including the highly-anticipated series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which comes from Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and stars Rachel Brosnahan, and If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, which is based on the popular children's book.
See the full list below.
* Denotes an Amazon Original
Available for Streaming on Prime
Nov. 3
Falling Water Season 1
Nov. 7
Home Fires Season 2
*If You Give a Mouse a Cookie
Nov. 9
Thursday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Cardinals *Amazon Exclusive
Nov. 16
Thursday Night Football: Titans vs. Steelers *Amazon Exclusive
Nov. 21
Dark Angel Season 1
Nov. 23
Home Remedy Season 1
*The Stinky and Dirty Show Season 2
Nov. 28
*Click Clack Moo Holiday
Nov. 29
*The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 1
Nov. 30
Thursday Night Football: Redskins vs. Cowboys *Amazon Exclusive
Movies
Nov. 1
A Knight's Tale
A View to Kill
Airplane II: The Sequel
Airplane!
Altar Egos
Bad Boys (1983)
Beauty Factory
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Chasing the Star
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Dances with Wolves
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Dirty Work
Dr. No
For Your Eyes Only
From Russia with Love
GoldenEye
Goldfinger
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
Legally Blondes
License to Kill
Live and Let Die
Moonraker
Never Say Never Again
Nowhere to Run
No Way to Live
Octopussy
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Redeemer
Speed Racer
St. Elmo's Fire
The Beautiful Ones
The Cell
The Departed
The Little Tin Man
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Peacemaker
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World is Not Enough
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
Unforgettable
Up in the Air
You Only Live Twice
Nov. 3
*The Only Living Boy in New York
Nov. 4
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Nov. 5
Life on the Line
The Lovers
Nov. 6
Among Us
Pearly Gates
Nov. 7
Fifty Shades of Black
Nov. 9
Armed Response
Nov. 10
Allied
Baby Steps
Nov. 13
Broken Mile
Orion
The Patent Scam
Nov. 16
Shot Caller
Nov. 17
*Landline
Nov. 19
Man Down
Nov. 20
Before the Sun Explodes
Blood Ransom
Nov. 24
Fences
*The Big Sick
Nov. 27
London's Finest
Panic
The Incomparable Rose Hartman
Nov. 29
The Circle
Nov. 30
Ogar: Will of Steel
Available for Streaming on Amazon Video
Movies
Nov. 7
Beach Rats
Good Time
The Hitman's Body Guard
Nov. 14
Logan Lucky
Nov. 21
Despicable Me 3
Available for Streaming on Amazon Channels
TV
Nov. 5
Girlfriend Exposure Season 1 (Showtime)
Shameless Season 8 (Showtime)
Nov. 18
Sesame Street Season 48 (HBO)
Nov. 20
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 9 (PBS Kids)
Movies
Nov. 1
50 First Dates (Fullscreen)
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (Fullscreen)
Men in Black (Fullscreen)
Dan Brown Trilogy: The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, Inferno (STARZ)
Nov. 10
Neighbors 2 (Cinemax)
Nov. 11
Lego Batman (HBO)
Nov. 17
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (STARZ)
Nov. 25
Kong: Skull Island (HBO)
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (Cinemax)
Documentary
Nov. 17
Soul2Soul: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (Showtime)