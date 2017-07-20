San Diego's Comic-Con International is in full effect, bringing with it tons and tons of news, panels, trailers and more.
But keeping up with all the important TV news can be a drag, so we've collected all the news you need to know out of Comic-Con in one handy, dandy place.
So whether you're dying for new Outlander footage or just want to see what Jared Padalecki wore to Comic-Con, be sure to check back here as we update the page each day.
WEDNESDAY, July 19, 2017
Jared Padalecki Did a Keg Stand with Jensen Ackles on Conan
Watch an Eerie New Stranger Things Teaser
Here's When The Walking Dead Season 8 Premieres
THURSDAY, July 20, 2017
Game of Thrones Wants YOU to Kill White Walkers
Teen Wolf: An Army Is Hunting Your Faves in the New Trailer
Watch Every TV Trailer from San Diego Comic-Con Right Here
The Deadwood Movie Takes Another Step Toward Actually Happening
Teen Wolf's Dylan O'Brien Makes Surprise Appearance at Comic-Con
Shadowhunters: Sarah Hyland to Guest Star as Seelie Queen
Once Upon a Time Season 7 Has a Premiere Date
The Originals to End After Season 5
Mr. Robot Teases Season 3 With Puzzles and Pork
Jamie Needs a Haircut, Bath and Shave in the Latest Outlander Photo
FRIDAY, July 21, 2017
Coming soon...
SATURDAY, July 22, 2017
Coming soon...
SUNDAY, July 23, 2017
Coming soon
PREVIOUSLY
Exclusive: Adam Scott and Craig Robinson Bring Their New Comedy Ghosted to Comic-Con
Star Trek: Discovery Is Going All Out for San Diego Comic-Con
Warner Bros. 2017 SDCC Schedule Features Black Lightning Pilot Screening and More