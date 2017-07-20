San Diego's Comic-Con International is in full effect, bringing with it tons and tons of news, panels, trailers and more.

But keeping up with all the important TV news can be a drag, so we've collected all the news you need to know out of Comic-Con in one handy, dandy place.

So whether you're dying for new Outlander footage or just want to see what Jared Padalecki wore to Comic-Con, be sure to check back here as we update the page each day.

WEDNESDAY, July 19, 2017

Jared Padalecki Did a Keg Stand with Jensen Ackles on Conan

Watch an Eerie New Stranger Things Teaser

Here's When The Walking Dead Season 8 Premieres

THURSDAY, July 20, 2017

Game of Thrones Wants YOU to Kill White Walkers

Teen Wolf: An Army Is Hunting Your Faves in the New Trailer

Watch Every TV Trailer from San Diego Comic-Con Right Here

The Deadwood Movie Takes Another Step Toward Actually Happening

Teen Wolf's Dylan O'Brien Makes Surprise Appearance at Comic-Con

Shadowhunters: Sarah Hyland to Guest Star as Seelie Queen

Once Upon a Time Season 7 Has a Premiere Date

The Originals to End After Season 5

Mr. Robot Teases Season 3 With Puzzles and Pork

Jamie Needs a Haircut, Bath and Shave in the Latest Outlander Photo

FRIDAY, July 21, 2017

Coming soon...





SATURDAY, July 22, 2017

Coming soon...





SUNDAY, July 23, 2017

Coming soon





PREVIOUSLY

Exclusive: Adam Scott and Craig Robinson Bring Their New Comedy Ghosted to Comic-Con

Star Trek: Discovery Is Going All Out for San Diego Comic-Con

Warner Bros. 2017 SDCC Schedule Features Black Lightning Pilot Screening and More

Outlander: The Season 3 Trailer Is Here!