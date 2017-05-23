Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Enjoying Comedy Central's late-night Trump-spoofing series The President Show? Then we've got good news for you, because the network just ordered seven more episodes of the hilarious half-hour sketch show.

The show centers on the outlandish impersonation of President Donald J. Trump, incorporating whichever scandal happens to be the focus of the executive branch on any given week. Like most TV comedians lately, impersonator and show creator Anthony Atamanuik pulls no punches when portraying Trump.

"Whether we're witnessing the end of democracy, or merely the end of the world, it's a privilege seeing it from the inside," network president Kent Alterman says of Comedy Central's newest success.

The President Show is an impression of Trump's soul

"I'm so grateful that Comedy Central has decided to end its tenure as a cable network by renewing The President Show," Atamanuik adds.

The President Show airs Thursdays at 11:30/10:30c on Comedy Central.