According to Ryan Murphy's esteemed Instagram -- better known as your one-stop shop for all Ryan Murphy show news -- Colton Haynes has officially joined the cast of American Horror Story for Season 7.

Murphy, who has been known to drop important AHS news via social media, posted a bloody photo of Haynes Tuesday night, with the caption: Welcome to American Horror Story, Colton Haynes.

Though very little is known about the seventh season of FX's hit anthology series, Ryan Murphy did tell The Hollywood Reporter, "The show begins with election night and the national conversation and both the euphoria and the fear."

He also confirmed there would be a Trump and a Hillary "on television," whatever that means!

Haynes (Teen Wolf, Arrow) joins AHS newbies Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner and Leslie Grossman on the cast, as well as series regulars like Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.

American Horror Story Season 7 is expected to premiere later this year.