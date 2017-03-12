Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Teen Wolf and Arrowstar Colton Haynes is heading to the altar!

The 28-year-old actor announced his engagement to beau Jeff Leatham on Instagram, with a picture of the two celebrating their firework-filled proposal at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico's lush Las Ventanas al Paraiso getaway resort.

Haynes captioned the celebratory image by revealing that it was him who said yes to Leatham, a floral designer for the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, this weekend.

I SAID YES!!! 💍💥❤️ @jeffleatham A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

In a follow-up image, Haynes showed off the special lengths to which Leatham went to prepare the proposal, including a super-sized video of Cher singing "I Got You Babe" to the couple, as they enjoyed a series of fireworks on the beach.

Hard to imagine anyone topping that!

As if the picture perfect image of their enchanted evening weren't enough to induce jealousy, Haynes has previously touted his romance with Leatham as being the kind of romance that movies are made of. And he should know, right?

It's not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man. I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham ❤️❤️❤️#WhatMoviesAreMadeOf A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Feb 19, 2017 at 10:01pm PST

Two days before his engagement, Haynes shared a shot of himself enjoying the view at his sunny vacay locale and wrote, "I can't put into words how truly happy I am right now. So full of love."

I can't put into words how truly happy I am right now. So full of love. ❤️🌹❤️ A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Mar 9, 2017 at 8:09pm PST

Congratulations to the happy couple!