Teen Wolf and Arrowstar Colton Haynes is heading to the altar!
The 28-year-old actor announced his engagement to beau Jeff Leatham on Instagram, with a picture of the two celebrating their firework-filled proposal at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico's lush Las Ventanas al Paraiso getaway resort.
Haynes captioned the celebratory image by revealing that it was him who said yes to Leatham, a floral designer for the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, this weekend.
In a follow-up image, Haynes showed off the special lengths to which Leatham went to prepare the proposal, including a super-sized video of Cher singing "I Got You Babe" to the couple, as they enjoyed a series of fireworks on the beach.
Hard to imagine anyone topping that!
As if the picture perfect image of their enchanted evening weren't enough to induce jealousy, Haynes has previously touted his romance with Leatham as being the kind of romance that movies are made of. And he should know, right?
Two days before his engagement, Haynes shared a shot of himself enjoying the view at his sunny vacay locale and wrote, "I can't put into words how truly happy I am right now. So full of love."
Congratulations to the happy couple!