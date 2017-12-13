It's true!

Weeks after Colton Haynes teased on social media that he'd be returning to Arrow to reprise his role as Roy Harper a.k.a. Arsenal, the news has now been officially confirmed.

Executive producers Marc Guggenheim and Wendy Mericle told Variety, "We're thrilled to announce that Colton Haynes will be reprising his role as Roy Harper for a short arc on Arrow this year." The pair added that Arsenal is expected to be called back to the vigilante hero squad to help "resolve an urgent matter with high stakes for the team" and that he will experience "something surprising when he reunites with Thea (Willa Holland) and sparks a change in both of their lives that will have long-lasting consequences."

Haynes wrote on social media that he is "so excited to be back with the Arrow fam."

So excited to be back with the #Arrow fam 🤗RT @StephenAmell: Hey @ColtonLHaynes — Welcome Home! — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) December 13, 2017

Arrow returns Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 9/8c on The CW.

(Full Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, a parent company of The CW)