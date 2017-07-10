Now Playing Stephen Colbert Announces Possible Run for Office in 2020 on Russian Talk Show

What exactly did Stephen Colbert do on his recent trip to Russia? We'll find out next week, when The Late Show with Stephen Colbert kicks off "Russia Week" on Monday, July 17.

The late-night host tweeted out a picture of himself in Russia in late June, hinting at his trip, though neither Colbert or CBS announced any special excursion for the show at the time. Shortly after, however, Colbert made an appearance on Russian late-night TV and announced he would be running for president (and also did vodka shots, so let's not take his claim so seriously, but also, why not?).

CBS says Colbert's Russia Week includes clips from Colbert's trip to Moscow and St. Petersburg, where he interacted with the Russian people and learned how to live like a Russian oligarch.

Stephen Colbert Clarifies That Russian "Running for President" Interview

"I was asked to go to Russia by an acquaintance I knew from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant to meet with an individual who I was told might have information helpful to my show," said Colbert in a statement. "Donald Trump Jr.'s father knew nothing of the meeting or these events. Or evidently, much else."

The week's slate of guests includes Al Gore, Keegan-Michael Key, Jason Bateman and Issa Rae.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on CBS.