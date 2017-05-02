Donald Trump has a long history of maligning CNN for delivering what he calls "fake news," but now the network is fighting back against that descriptor.

CNN refused to air Donald Trump's "100 Days" ad, which celebrates his nomination of Judge Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, among other things, before declaring, "You wouldn't know it from watching the news. America is winning." Beneath the voiceover, a montage image of five journalists from various networks -- including CNN's Wolf Blitzer -- is embedded behind the term he so often likes to use: "Fake News."

In a blog post, Donald Trump's campaign director Michael Glassner said he believed the network was trying to "silence" their voice and prevent the public from seeing the POTUS' positive message. "[CNN] takes issue with the ad's message calling out the mainstream media for peddling fake news and not reporting on the fact that President Trump is making America great again," Glassner said.

Donald Trump's "100 Days" Ad, YouTube

In response, CNN later released a statement saying that they would not run the ad as-is and that they'd only play the piece with the graphic removed.

In a statement, the network said, "CNN requested that the advertiser remove the false graphic that the mainstream media is 'fake news.' The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false and per policy will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted. Those are the facts."