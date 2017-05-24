Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The team behind Black Sailsis back at it with another historical fiction TV series: Cleopatra.

Deadline reports Amazon studios has put the new drama series into development with Jonathan E. Steinberg, Robert Levine, Mary Beth Basile and Dan Shotz at the helm. Written by Devine, the series with center on the titular character of Cleopatra, an Egyptian queen who ascended to the throne at a young age and struggled to maintain power.

The success of Black Sails on Starz improves Cleopatra's chances of making it out of development and onto the small screen, and with the pirate-centered drama finally at an end, we'll all need a new historical period drama to obsess over.

Cleopatra has made her way to film and television many times, most notably in Elizabeth Taylor's portrayal of the Egyptian queen in 1963's epic film Cleopatra, which also starred Richard Burton. On television, the character was featured in such shows as HBO's Rome and Xena: The Warrior Princess.

No actors have been attached to Amazon's project as of yet.