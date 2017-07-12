It looks like Niecy Nash and company will be back to wreak more havoc in Manatee County. TNT announced Wednesday that the dark comedy Claws has been renewed for a second season.

"Look out Manatee County, these ladies are coming back for more!" Sarah Aubrey, EVP of original programming for TNT, said in a statement. "These strong-willed, hilarious women represent the diverse voices this network is all about. Claws has certainly struck a chord with audiences and continues to attract new viewers each week."

The show centers on a salon owner named Desna (Nash) and her crew of manicurists in Central Florida who are more than meets the eye. After being coerced into laundering money for a neighboring pill clinic, an unexpected event sends her even deeper into the crime ring she so desperately wants to escape.

Alongside Nash, the series also stars True Blood's Carrie Preston, Devious Maids actress Judy Reyes, Breaking Bad and Girlboss actor Dean Norris, The Strain's Jack Kesy, Justified alum Jenn Lyon, Romeo + Juliet's Harold Perrineau and actress Karrueche Tran.

Executive produced by Rashida Jones, Season 2 of Claws is slated to air in 2018.