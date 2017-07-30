Now that Roller (Jack Kesy) has finally escaped Gladys (Jane Adams), what does his return mean for the rest of his friends and family on Claws?

For Desna (Niecy Nash), the drug-dealing lothario's sudden reemergence is not a welcome one since she and Virginia (Karrueche Tran) are the ones who tried to kill him. "It's gonna open up a whole 'nother can of worms," Nash tells TV Guide.

To cover their tracks, they spun lie after lie and even framed Desna's evil foster parents for the murder. All was supposed to be taken care of, but now that Roller is back in the picture, that's definitely not going to be the case. Even worse, they'll have to deal with Uncle Daddy (Dean Norris), who's been known to be pretty ruthless toward those who try to harm his family.

"Obviously, Uncle Daddy is not gonna be happy when he finds out that Desna was the person who tried to kill him," adds Norris.

Time will tell whether or not Desna's secret will come to light. For her sake, we hope it never does.

Claws airs Sundays at 9/8c on TNT.