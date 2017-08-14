It's been almost three years since True Blood last aired and at least one former cast member is already down to get the gang back together. Carrie Preston, who currently stars in TNT's black comedy Claws, says she wouldn't mind reuniting with her co-stars.

"I would love that. I would jump at the chance to check in with Arlene and see where she is on the planet now and what's going on with her and her life," she told TV Guide. "We could go back to Merlotte's and sling some hash. That would make me very happy."

Preston starred in the HBO series as Arlene Fowler Bellefleur, Sookie's friend and fellow waitress at Merlotte's who marries Terry Bellefleur in Season 4. When we last saw her, she took over ownership of Merlotte's following the death of her husband and it was renamed Bellefleur's Bar and Grill.

Though the prospect of seeing the cast back together warrants excitement, it would also be a bittersweet reunion knowing that one of the show's key members won't be there. "It wouldn't quite be the same in there without Lafayette played by the brilliant Nelsan Ellis," Preston added. Ellis died in July at the age of 39 from heart failure brought on by alcohol withdrawal.

While there are no current plans for a True Blood reunion, Preston is set to return to Claws which has been renewed for a second season.