Now that it's officially summer, it's safe to say that most pilots that didn't find a home in the fall or spring network lineups are dead in the water. Doomsday, however, is refusing to fizzle out after being passed over by ABC, according to Deadline, thanks to Sony Pictures TV's faith in the project

Originally pitched to ABC, Doomsday picks up in the aftermath of 9/11, with a secret team of scientists and entertainment specialists tasked with dreaming up doomsday scenarios and how to handle them. When one of their ideas ends up happening in real life after the team is disbanded, they reunite to stop more disaster scenarios of their own making from playing out.

Sony Pictures TV has chosen to extend the options on the cast (which would have been up on June 30th) with the intention of producing 13 episodes for global distribution. The cast includes The Originals alum Claire Holt as well as Rachelle Lefevre, Jack Davenport, Dan Byrd, Taye Diggs and Rochelle Aytes.

It's an unusual move to be sure, but given the new culture of binge-watching and full-season releases, it may be worth Sony's time if it can find a strong international following.