Another show just got the ax. The Cinemax drama Quarry is the latest to receive a cancellation order.

"After a protracted and agonizing process, we have final confirmation that Quarry will not be returning to television," series co-creator Michael D. Fuller explained on his blog. "There were several factors that contributed to the show's ultimate fate, but a regime change at HBO and a re-(re?)-branding at Cinemax were of particular significance; we attempted to find another home for the show but were unable to do so."

The series centered on a Marine adjusting to life in America after serving in the Vietnam War. Rather than a hero's welcome, he finds himself vilified by the public and shunned by those who know him. While coping with the traumatic events witnessed overseas, he ends up in a network of killing and corruption along the Mississippi River.

"At the risk of sounding like I'm recording my Dashboard Confessional cover album, I'm gripped w/ a tremendous sense of sadness," he added. "It's a sadness I will carry w/ me for the rest of my life, but there's a tremendous measure of solace in the fact that I had the opportunity to work w/ some of the most immeasurably talented people in the world on something we all believed in and deeply, abidingly cared about," Fuller wrote.

Based on the novels by Max Allan Collin, it starred Logan Marshall-Green, Jodi Balfour, Peter Mullan, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Damon Herriman.