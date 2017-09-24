It's been 10 years since Chuck premiered on NBC and wormed its geeky hilarious way into our hearts.

The spy-comedy-slash-charming-jack-of-all-trades-drama was so many things. It was awesome and touching and smart. It was adventurous and sensitive. It was funny. At its core though, it was a heartfelt love story. Chuck (Zachary Levi) went on a lot of adventures during his time as a spy, but the one constant thread was that he fell in love with a girl who allegedly worked at a hot dog place/smoothie store -- Sarah (Yvonne Strahovski).

Those two lovebirds went through the ringer from almost being blown up to returning exes (Matt Bomer!), dashing secret agents (Brandon Routh!) and family drama, but at the end of the day they always found their way back to each other.

So, if we're going to celebrate the 10th anniversary of such a special gem of a show, we think the best way to do it is to look back at Chuck and Sarah's best moments. Who knew Buy More kisses could be so romantic?