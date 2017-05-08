Now Playing This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Shuts Down Body Shamers After MTV Awards

Chrissy Metz has no time for negative commentary about her dress choice for Sunday's 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards.

The This Is Us star fought back against jabs about the red latex mini she wore during her presentation with co-star Milo Ventimiglia by writing on Twitter, "For the record, I wear what I want, when I want. News flash it's MY body. #thankstho."

Metz, like her character on the hit NBC drama series, has been very open about her struggles with her weight, recently penning a letter to her teenage self for People Magazine to shut down her own former body-shaming.

Chrissy Metz, 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards

She wrote, "You are just as important and beautiful as Amy, the most gorgeous cheerleader in your entire school, even if your hair isn't the perfect natural shade of honey blonde or because your clothes aren't from Guess or that your curves look VERY different from hers. Contrary to the bill of goods you've been sold, life is not a competition. Stop comparing yourself to anyone or anything."

Metz has rapidly become a beacon of body-positivity since stepping into the spotlight and has regularly shared her message of embracing her own image, despite societal norms that might emphasize thinness.

This Is Us returns for its second season in the fall.