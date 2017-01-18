

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley was seriously injured in a one-car crash on Monday, breaking a vertebra which is causing her to experience pain and numbness throughout her body. The reality show personality posted on Instagram Tuesday night about the frightening ordeal, sharing a collage that included photos of her smashed-up car and her in a neck brace in the hospital, as well as a caption explaining what happened.

Chrisley says the accident occurred after her floor mat got stuck behind her pedals and she crashed through a guardrail as she was trying to remove it. She credits her airbag and seat belt with preventing more serious injuries.

"What I do remember is going in and out of consciousness screaming for help and cars just continued to pass," Chrisley wrote. "It felt like I had been laying there for at least twenty minutes begging for help. And then a man stopped and ran over to me and got the police my way...so thank you to the amazing man that stopped and helped me as everyone else was passing."

Chrisley also called out people who said she deserved it, said "we all make mistakes," vowed to refocus her life on devotion to God, and thanked her fans for their support.

Radar obtained the police report of the crash, which confirmed Chrisley's account. The crash happened on I-65 in Nashville on Monday afternoon. No drugs or alcohol were found at the scene.

Chrisley is the 19-year-old daughter of Todd Chrisley, the Georgia real estate mogul at the center of the USA reality series about his sprawling family. She was the 2016 Miss Tennessee Teen and continues to be active in the beauty pageant scene.

Season 5 of Chrisley Knows Best premieres Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 10/9c on USA.