As April begins and spring gets into full swing, Chris Pratt is making huge strides in the race to be named the Best Chris of 2017, and he's doing it by starring in our new favorite show, "What's My Snack?"

OK, so technically "What's My Snack?" is not a traditional TV show but rather a hilarious series of short videos Pratt has uploaded to his Instagram account that feature him, well, eating snacks while on the set of Jurassic World 2. Now if you read that sentence and thought, "Wow, that sounds incredibly stupid," well, you're not wrong. But Pratt's infectious sense of humor and complete dedication is what makes them must see.

Each video, like Wednesday's new rap-filled video about a carrot cake muffin, is the happiness equivalent of downing a sleeve of Thin Mints and finishing them off with a cold glass of milk. Unfortunately for Pratt, Girl Scout Cookies don't appear to be on the approved list of snacks. Still, each installment of "What's My Snack?" is basically worthy of every Emmy Award possible.

Check out some of the videos below and join the growing cult of "What's My Snack?"

#WHATSMYSNACK #JurassicWorld2 A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Mar 16, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

#JurassicWorld2 #WHATSMYSNACK watch me eat cat food like a good little boy A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:11am PDT

Hot new full length episode of #WHATSMYSNACK A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Mar 16, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

#ChrisPratt here. Little embarrassed by my last episode of #WHATSMYSNACK so I'm posting a more manly version to even it out. #peace #onelove #SnackLife #jurassicworld2 A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

For more "What's My Snack?" fun head on over to Pratt's Instagram. We promise you won't be sorry. Unless, of course, you're named Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth or Chris Pine. Because it's time to step up your game, boys.