Everyone loves an underdog, and that's why it's important we take this moment to celebrate 2017's ultimate underdog: Chris Pine.

When it comes to the Chris Wars -- the feverish, ongoing battle for pop culture domination between Chris Pine, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt -- Pine has always lagged behind... until now.

Pine had been flirting with victory for a few months now. Thanks to his starring turn in Wonder Woman, Pine immediately shot up on everyone's Chris radars, proving that the sole DC Chris could compete with the MCU trio. A delightfully self-aware hosting gig on Saturday Night Live also gained Pine many points -- not to mention, reminded the world that Pratt wasn't the only Chris with a knack for self-deprecating comedy. And though little-watched, Pine's turns on Angie Tribeca as a Hannibal Lecter-esque serial killer and his recurring role as the voice of Dr. Thomas Hornbein on the stop-motion SuperMansion proved that Pine is probably the most versatile of the bunch. A newly-announced TNT series that reunites Pine with Wonder Woman director Petty Jenkins also shows that he knows he's leagues above the other Chrises when it comes to picking intelligent and eclectic projects. But it was his scene-stealing appearance in Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Year Reunion that pushed him over the edge and sealed the deal.

You've heard it here, folks. Chris Pine is officially the best Chris of 2017.

Pine first appeared in the series' prequel season, First Year of Camp, as Eric, a reclusive rock star. And despite apparently dying in the season finale, creators David Wain and Michael Showalter brought Pine back for Ten Year Reunion for a recurring arc that is somehow even better than the first.

Chris Pine explains the difference between the Chrises

We know if you're an Evans, Hemsworth or Pratt fan, this news might be hard to swallow, but there's no denying that Pine has taken 2017 by storm. Pine's Wet Hot appearance is a fantastic victory lap for the star, whose lack of social media presence made many doubt he could ever truly dominate the Chris Wars. But here he is, the reigning Chris of 2017 and our hearts.

If you're still a doubter, check out 14 times Pine was clearly The Best Chris in Wet Hot below.

1. When he serenaded us.



2. When he came back from the dead.



3. This hair.



4. That hair.



5. This hair.



6. This 'stache.



7. When he faked his death and was replaced by a mannequin.



8. When he had swords for hands.



9. When he had blowtorches for hands.



10. When he was sneaky af.



11. When he ran in slow motion.



12. When he had great sexual tension with Christopher Meloni.



13. When he was the fastest man alive.



14. When he pulled out Jason Schwartzman's eyeball.



Congratulations, Chris Pine, on being the top Chris of 2017. We look forward to seeing what you bring to the Chris Wars next year.

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later is available to stream on Netflix now.