For his next role, Chris Pine will step into the shoes of a political great.

The Star Trek Beyond actor has signed on to star as Robert F. Kennedy in a limited series for Hulu. The project, which doesn't have an official name as of yet, is based on the biography Bobby Kennedy: The Making of a Liberal Icon and will center on the charismatic politician's life as a "bare-knuckle operative, cynical White House insider and romantic visionary," according to Deadline.

The series comes from Todd E. Kessler (The Good Wife). Pine will also serve as an executive producer.

It's been a busy year for Pine, who not only hosted Saturday Night Live and starred in Wonder Woman, but also reprised his role as the reclusive rock star Eric in Netflix's Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Year Reunion. Plus, he's re-teaming with Patty Jenkins for a six-part thriller at TNT called One Day She'll Darken about a woman with a mysterious connection to the Black Dhalia murders.

At this rate, he'll be a shoe-in for Best Chris of 2018.