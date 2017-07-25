The big news heading into Season 5 of Chicago P.D. is that Sophia Bush's Det. Erin Lindsay is leaving the squad as the actress moves on to other projects.

But as a pretty sweet consolation prize, Chicago fans will get to see a lot more of Det. Hailey Upton. Actress Tracy Spiradakos, who joined the Chicago Fire spin-off for three late episodes last season, now has a permanent spot on the force as she's been promoted to a series regular in Season 5, TVLine reports. In Season 4, Upton joined Voight's unit while Burgess was on a leave of absence.

In addition to Bush's exit, Jon Seda will be returning as Det. Antonio Dawson following his short move over to the now-canceled Chicago Justice.

Chicago Fire Adds a Fifty Shades Alum for a Recurring Role

Spiridakos is best known for starring as Charlie in NBC's Revolution, but also appeared in MacGyver and Bates Motel.

Chicago P.D. returns Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10/9c.