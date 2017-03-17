Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Chicago P.D. is getting a new detective.

Tracy Spiridakos has signed on for the recurring role of Hailey Upton, a detective in the robbery homicide unit, TVGuide.com has learned.

The character will be introduced in Episode 21, "Fagin," which is scheduled to air in early May.

According to NBC, Upton is a detective who has a winning combination of humor, intelligence and killer instincts. She's a hard worker who earned her detective shield on her merits alone after working a mysterious undercover assignment. But because the promotion came to her that way, she's had to prove herself to some colleagues in the boys club who don't believe she earned it.

Her debut episode finds Upton and Voight (Jason Beghe) clashing on a case, but they eventually set aside their differences and work together. And Voight doesn't need any convincing about Upton's value to the department -- in fact, he indicates that if she's ever interested in moving up to Intelligence, he's got a spot for her. (Which begs the question... is someone leaving?)

Spiridakos previously starred on the NBC series Revolution. This is the second time this season a Revolution alum has guest-starred on Chicago P.D. Billy Burke also appeared in an episode as a friend of Det. Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas).

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.