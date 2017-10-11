Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

In Chicago P.D.'s Season 6 premiere, Burgess (Marina Squerciati) dropped the bombshell that she met someone else, crushing Ruzek's (Patrick John Flueger) hopes (and our own) of them getting back together anytime soon. Now that she's cozying up to someone else, does that mean it's the end of the road for Burzek for good?

"I don't think that they're ready for each other right now," Squerciati tells TV Guide.

Chicago P.D.'s Marina Squerciati Opens Up About Kim's Newfound Rage

Ugh. But while Kim's new beau -- an assistant district attorney named Matt Miller -- might try to get in the way of true love, do notice that the actress specifically says "right now," hinting that Burgess and Ruzek aren't entirely done.

"I don't think it's over for [Ruzek] and [me] because our chemistry is off the charts," added Squerciati, keeping our hopes alive.

Looks like this may just be another bump in the road for the couple.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.