After a voyeuristic videographer is murdered on Wednesday's episode of Chicago P.D., Intelligence tries to figure out whether something he caught on film led to his death.

In our exclusive sneak peek of "A Little Bit of Light," Olinsky (Elias Koteas) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) rummage through the cameraman's home in search of evidence pointing to his killer. Initially, all they find is a lot of completely destroyed electronic equipment -- until Olinsky spots a wire coming out from behind a wall.

Apparently, before his death, the victim found the perfect hiding place for a key piece of surveillance footage. At first glance, the file seems pretty inconclusive. But there's something about it that may result in a hard fall from grace for one of Chicago's wealthiest families.

Check out the clip to find out what the team sees in the video.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.