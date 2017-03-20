The Intelligence Unit heads into the backwoods to track down a suspected kidnapping victim on Wednesday's episode of Chicago P.D. And what they find is incredibly disturbing.

In this exclusive sneak peek from the episode, Erin (Sophia Bush), Jay (Jesse Lee Soffer), Voight (Jason Beghe) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) search a cabin that appears to be empty, but have more luck when they turn their attention to a shipping container on the property.

Inside, they find a young girl who's shackled -- and who claims that her abductor has rigged the structure to explode if anyone who comes inside takes a wrong step.

Unfortunately, the warning may come too late for Erin -- and this is just the first in a series of unusual circumstances about the case. Check out the clip to see how the detectives decide to proceed.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.