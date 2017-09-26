Detective Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush) might be gone, but she won't be forgotten.

When we last caught up with her in Chicago P.D.'s Season 4 finale, the seasoned LEO decided to take the FBI gig in New York City, leaving behind a trail of broken hearts -- namely Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) who was planning to propose. (Poor guy!). When the NBC drama returns, we'll pick up right where we left off...in a manner of speaking.

"I don't think it's gonna be the next day or anything but I think emotionally, we'll start from that place and we'll feel the absence of Lindsay," Chicago P.D. showrunner Rick Eid tells TV Guide. "We'll understand that her leaving is still fresh and we'll address that and see that."

As they come to terms with losing a team member, the Central Intelligence Unit will also extend their arms to welcome Det. Hailey Upton permanently now that actress Tracy Spiradakos has been upgraded to series regular. Plus, Jon Seda will be returning as Det. Antonio Dawson which should soften the blow of losing Lindsay even more.

Judging by what's to come, they're going to need all the help they can get. This season, the crew will be pushed to the limits as they face moral and ethical dilemmas while trying to do their job in a challenging environment. That's due to the show's push to tackle hot-button issues like police reform currently dominating Chicago's cultural landscape.

"I think we're just trying to tell...really trying to locate the show in Chicago 2017 and infuse it with all the interesting and complex social, cultural and political issues going on," added Eid.

Mykelti Williamson, who appeared in an episode last season, is set to reprise his role as Denny Woods -- the new face of police reform. He'll step in to oversee the department and make sure everyone's in compliance with the new rules and regulations. Gird your holsters: There's a new sheriff in town and he means business.

Chicago P.D. returns Sept. 27 at 10/9c on NBC.