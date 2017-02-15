Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Looks like Burgess may be assigned to desk duty pretty soon.

Marina Squerciati, who plays the recently minted Intelligence Unit officer Kim Burgess on Chicago P.D., is pregnant. She announced that she's expecting her first child with a sponsored Instagram post for a stroller company on Wednesday.



Chicago P.D. does not plan to write Squerciati's real-life pregnancy into the show, so expect to see Burgess in some big coats and holding stuff in front of her belly.

Squerciati, 32, is due in April. She keeps her personal life pretty private -- she's married, but has not publicly disclosed to whom.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.