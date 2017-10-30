This week's Chicago P.D. will see Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Voight (Jason Beghe) go at it again, and TV Guide has your first look.

In this exclusive clip, Upton gets an earful from her commanding officer when Vice Sergeant Sean McGrady (guest star Wil Traval) turns up dead after heading into a sting operation without her. While Voight puts the blame on her, Upton insists she made no error and that the fault lies with McGrady for not waiting for her. Regardless of who was in the wrong, an officer is dead and it looks like the gravity of that will weigh on Upton's mind throughout the investigation.

Despite the tension between them, Voight and Upton will be forced to work together after a picture-perfect family is shot dead in their home. The shocking crime sends the team down a surprising path as they look further into the strange circumstances surrounding the murders, including the family's possible connection to a drug dealer... and McGrady's death.

Sophia Bush Explains Why She Left Chicago P.D.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC. Meanwhile, catch Chicago Fire Thursdays at 10/9c.