Chicago Fire's Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund) will drop by Chicago P.D. on Wednesday to help Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) out with a witness, and TV Guide has your first look.

In this exclusive clip of the season's first #OneChicago mini crossover, Gabby acts as a translator while Burgess interrogates a woman suspected of being a drug mule. The episode, which is titled "Promise," finds Gabby's brother Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda) leading a case that takes the team into the seedy world of meat processing after a young Latina woman is brutally murdered.

This comes after the Central Intelligence Unit brought down a group of terrorists who staged a bombing at a street festival. It's all part of the season's push to tackle the hot-button issues at the forefront of conversations about Chicago and America as a whole today.

Chicago P.D.'s Marina Squerciati Opens Up About Kim's Newfound Rage

"I think we're just trying to tell...really trying to locate the show in Chicago 2017 and infuse it with all the interesting and complex social, cultural and political issues going on," showrunner Rick Eid told TV Guide ahead of the new season.

The series also stars Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Elias Koteas, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton and Tracy Spiradakos.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC. Meanwhile, you can catch Chicago Fire on Thursdays at 10/9c.