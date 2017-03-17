Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Westworld alum Louis Herthum is heading to Chicago Med.

The actor will guest-star in an upcoming episode as Pat, the father of the Brothers Halstead, Will (Med's Nick Gehlfuss) and Jay (P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer), TVGuide.com has confirmed.

In the episode, titled "Generation Gap" and scheduled to air on Thursday, April 13, the "unsupportive" patriarch is admitted to Gaffney Medical Center against his wishes and is treated by Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell). The case drudges up Rhodes' complicated feelings about his own father.

Chicago Med: One character makes a tragic decision

According to TVLine, which first reported the news, Jay Halstead -- who hasn't spoken to his father in two years -- will also be making an appearance in the episode. "There's a lot of animosity. Their mother died of cancer. Their dad was hard on them," Soffer tells TVLine. "It's definitely an interesting dynamic, and we've been having some fun scenes to play."

In addition to Westworld, Herthum's other television credits include True Blood and Murder, She Wrote.

Chicago Med airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.