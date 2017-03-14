We had been warned that one character on Chicago Med was going to be killed off by the end of the season, and now more details have emerged about the tragic death, which takes place this week. We know that it's a suicide, which (understandably) leaves the rest of the staff shaken. But it's still unclear which character sadly decides to take his/her own life.

You'll have to wait for Thursday to find out, but in the meantime, we decided to put on our Chicago P.D. hats and do a little detective work to figure out who's leaving the show. Here's our analysis -- based on highly scientific evidence -- of which character won't survive the episode.

April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta)

Why it could be her: April suffered a personal tragedy a couple of weeks ago, when she had to have a D&C after an ultrasound revealed that her fetus' heart had stopped beating.

Why it won't be her: April is undoubtedly reeling from her recent loss, but doesn't seem distraught enough to take her own life. Although, you never know...

Who's leaving Chicago Med?

Noah Sexton (Roland Buck III)

Why it could be him: From a behind-the-scenes perspective, killing off Noah could be a good way for the writers to give their characters a huge sense of loss - April, in particular, would undoubtedly be devastated by her brother's death - without eliminating a character that's completely central to the show.

Why it won't be him: Nothing we've seen from April's brother indicates that he suffers from even mild depression. Plus, April needs him right now!

Jeff Clarke (Jeff Hephner)

Why it could be him: Now that the Manning/Clarke romance seems to have fizzled, Jeff is kind of just... there.

Why it won't be him: It would seem unnecessary and really out of the blue to kill off a character whose death would impact the Chicago Fire crew in addition to Med.

Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss)

Why it could be him: It's not going to be. The logline for next week's episode reveals that Will treats a patient who happens to be his former teacher. Plus, the show can't kill off Will! Fans would revolt.

Why it won't be him: See above.

Dr. Latham (Ato Essandoh)

Why it could be him: Dr. Latham's arc has been one of the more touching and interesting storylines this season. Having him commit suicide would be a puzzling decision on the part of the writers, but one that would certainly leave the rest of the staff - Dr. Rhodes especially - reeling, since they've just started to like the guy. And it would pack a punch for viewers too, especially in light of Dr. Latham's newfound friendship with Dr. Rhodes and decision last week to stop his TMS treatments since they're making him get too attached to his patients.

Why it won't be him: Again, there are no signs that Dr. Latham is on the verge of suicide. And narratively, it would be an odd (albeit impactful) choice given all the progress he's made this season.

Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell)

Why it could be him: Have no fear, Rhodies - like Dr. Halstead, this guy is safe.

Why it won't be him: Next week, Dr. Rhodes clashes with the father of a young patient - so unless he's doing that beyond the grave, he can rest easy.

Maggie (Marlyne Barrett)

Why it could be her: As much as it pains us to say it (we love you, Maggie!), like Brian, killing off Maggie could have the intended effect of shaking up the entire staff without creating a void that would completely destroy the show.

Why it won't be her: It won't be - hoorah! On the next episode, Maggie "aggressively" trains a new nurse. A replacement for the character who died, perhaps?

Ethan Choi (Brian Tee)

Why it could be him: Choi's PTSD has reared its ugly head a couple of times over the course of the series. Will it come back in a major way on Thursday's episode?

Why it won't be him: Choi seems to have his PTSD in check for the time being, but while our fingers are crossed, there's no concrete evidence that we can point to that definitely says it's not him.

Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt)

Why it could be him: We've seen Charles struggle with depression here and there in the series, but he seems to have a pretty good read on when it's getting severe and how to handle it.

Why it won't be him: As with many other characters, it doesn't make narrative sense for Charles to kill himself, especially now that he's just started to have a more meaningful relationship with his daughter Robyn (Mekia Cox).

Sarah Reese (Rachel DePillo)

Why it could be her: Reese has struggled in her psychiatric residency and has certainly made her share of mistakes this season. Will the suicidal patient from last week have more of an impact on her than we may have realized?

Why it won't be her: Reese has had as many ups as she's had downs while working with Dr. Charles this season - and while she definitely takes her cases personally, it seems unlikely that anything would drive her to suicide.

Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto)

Why it could be her: We honestly can't think of a single reason.

Why it won't be her: It's inconceivable that Manning would take her own life and leave her baby, Owen, an orphan. Not to mention, producers would be extremely unwise to send the #Manstead fans into a frenzied mob.

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson)

Why it could be her: Goodwin hasn't had a whole lot going on this season. Perhaps she's feeling hopeless after her divorce?

Why it won't be her: Merkerson is a Dick Wolf OG, going all the way back to Law & Order. Surely he would give her an exit that would allow for heartfelt goodbyes.

Someone else

Given that the death is the result of suicide, rather than a car accident or some other unforeseeable event, it puts added pressure on the writers to have the plotline, well, make sense. Because it's highly unlikely that any of the major players would make such a decision, could there be someone else who's going to be written out of the show? Share your guesses in the comments!

Who's going to die on Chicago Med?

Chicago Med airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please reach out for help or call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) anytime for a confidential conversation with a trained counselor.