

Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell) and Robyn Charles (Mekia Cox) are all set to have a hot date night on Thursday's episode of Chicago Med, but their fancy evening gets derailed when Connor gets called to the hospital to handle a most unusual case.

In this exclusive sneak peek, Dr. Rhodes -- who, we have to agree with Maggie (Marlyne Barrett), cleans up very nicely from his typical scrubs -- gets the rundown on a patient, the likes of which he has never seen before, from Dr. Choi (Brian Tee).

A skeptical Rhodes wonders whether the patient is mentally compromised, or physically deformed, but it turns out the answer is... neither. (Robyn, for her part, seems to take the interruption in stride.)

Looks like this is going to be a bear of an operation for Rhodes -- can he pull it off? Check out the clip to get some more info on the patient, or if you just want to see Dr. Rhodes in a tux.

