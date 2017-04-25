Nina (Patti Murin) learns the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished on this week's Chicago Med.

In our sneak peek from Thursday's episode, Nina sweetly decides to bring Will (Nick Gehlfuss) a coffee at work -- only to catch him getting teased by his former flame, Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto). The sparks between Will and Natalie never really fizzled, but they've been fanning the flames over the past few episodes, and their flirtatious banter ramps up this week after Manning bristles when an elderly male patient calls her by a pet name.

Needless to say, Nina's jealousy meter has been on high alert -- rightfully so -- and Will unfortunately isn't doing anything to allay her fears. Based on Nina's reaction to seeing Will and Natalie's interaction, it looks like this love triangle is about to come to a head sooner rather than later.

Chicago Med airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.