On Thursday's episode of Chicago Med, the staff deals with a personal tragedy -- but unfortunately, that doesn't mean the patient load at the hospital slows down.

When a young boy who fell through some ice and is showing no signs of life is brought in, Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) takes charge and refuses to pronounce him dead until he's un-frozen. In the meantime, Reese (Rachel DiPillo) treats the man who jumped in to rescue him.

In this exclusive sneak peek at the episode, Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) delivers the bad news that the supplies needed to get the boy's body temperature up are in short supply. (It's pneumonia season, after all.) So Manning decides to take it upon herself -- and Noah (Roland Buck III) -- to keep his heart pumping until they can get some backup materials.

Based on the clip, that's going to be harder than it sounds.

Chicago Med airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.