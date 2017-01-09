Maggie's (Marlyne Barrett) past is about to catch up with her on this week's Chicago Med.

If you recall, way back in Season 1, the nurse was arrested to protect the hospital policy against forcible blood draws. This week, she's confronted with that not-particularly-great experience again, when the arresting officer is brought into Chicago Med due to a serious injury.

To make matters worse? Sharon (S. Epatha Merkerson) thinks Maggie should be taken off the case, as you can see in the exclusive clip above.

As you can imagine, that doesn't quite sit right with Maggie. Is a second arrest in her near future?

Chicago Med airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.