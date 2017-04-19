Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Chicago Justice is bookending its first season with guest-starring turns by West Wingalums.

Richard Schiff will play a major role in the Season 1 finale of Justice, as a real-estate tycoon who comes under fire after a deadly accident at one of his building sites, TVGuide.com has learned exclusively. The largest developer in the city, Schiff's character is a longtime friend of Cook County State's Attorney Mark Jefferies (Carl Weathers).

Schiff's guest role comes after his West Wing co-star Bradley Whitford played an attorney in the Chicago Justice segment of the four-part crossover that aired earlier this year.

In addition to his role as White House Communications Director Toby Ziegler on The West Wing, Schiff's other TV credits include The Affair, House of Lies and Ballers.

Chicago Justice has also booked Dylan Baker and Tim Kang (The Mentalist) for guest roles in upcoming episodes.

Chicago Justice airs Sundays at 9/8c on NBC. The Season 1 finale airs May 14.