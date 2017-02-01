Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

For Chicago Justice's Assistant State Attorney Peter Stone (Philip Winchester), defending the law is a family affair. Stone's father is Ben Stone, the executive assistant DA played by Michael Moriarty in the original Law & Order.

"He's certainly living under his father's shadow," Winchester told TVGuide.com at the Television Critics Association winter previews last month. "He's got big shoes to fill, so he's constantly living in the pressure of that reality."

It's possible that Stone sees a little of himself in his latest recruit, Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda), who is moving from Chicago PD to the state attorney's office.

"I need guys and gals to go out there and bring me a case that we can win, or bring me a case that needs justice," Winchester says. "I think that's the whole premise of our show."

NBC will preview Chicago Justice with a three-way crossover

Chicago Justice premieres Sunday, March 5 at 9/8c on NBC.