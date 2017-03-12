Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Court is in session in Chicago.

With its official premiere last Sunday (after airing a backdoor pilot last season, and playing a significant role in the March 1 three-hour crossover), Chicago Justice is now a bona fide member of the One Chicago family.

During a recent set visit, Justice star Monica Barbaro -- who plays Assistant State's Attorney Anna Valdez -- took TVGuide.com on a behind-the-scenes tour, giving us an inside look at the state's attorney's office as well as the courtroom where her character's boss, Peter Stone (Philip Winchester) makes his signature closing arguments.

Follow along with the tour to get a glimpse of Antonio Dawson's (Jon Seda) new digs, plus find out how the show replicates the Chicago skyline through the office windows, as well as what's the deal with all those half-ties tacked up to a cork board in the office.

Chicago Justice airs Sundays at 9/8c on NBC.