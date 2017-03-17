Chicago Justice is the new kid on the block when it comes to the #OneChicago family. The fourth installment in the franchise premiered earlier this month, and during a recent set visit, TVGuide.com asked the cast's more seasoned counterparts from Chicago Fire, P.D.and Medwhat advice they have for their new Justice colleagues.

Amid all the suggestions, there's a common thread: Get a warm winter coat. Fortunately for the Justice actors, most of their scenes are filmed in a courtroom and not, say, at an outdoor fire in the middle of the night in the dead of winter. But even still, as Chicago P.D. star (and Chicago native) LaRoyce Hawkins puts it, the weather in the Windy City can get "disrespectful."

Check out the video to see what other tips the stars gave to their new family.

Chicago Fire airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC. Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC. Chicago Med airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC. Chicago Justice airs Sundays at 9/8c on NBC.