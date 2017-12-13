Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Severide's (Taylor Kinney) awkward kiss didn't exactly restart things between the two on Chicago Fire, but it did confirm that at least one — namely Stella — was still harboring feelings for the other. Whether or not that will lead to something more, however, remains to be seen.

"A great deal of [the rest of] this season is an off-again romance between these two," showrunner Derek Haas tells TV Guide.

The keyword here is "off-again," as in not happing for the time being. Despite spending plenty of time together, both at home and at work, it looks like the former lovers-turned-roommates won't be acting on any potential feelings in the near future.

"For her, there's a different man in her life that comes into play. For him, there's other things going on and so, yeah, we're gonna build it up for a little bit," Haas teased.

With all those distractions, when it comes to the question of will they or won't they, you're in for a loooong wait before receiving a definitive answer.

Chicago Fire returns Thursday, Jan. 4 at 10/9c on NBC.