Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

A new investigation will cause a lot of tension (Nooo!) between Chicago Fire's Dawson (Monica Raymund) and Casey (Jesse Spencer), who don't see eye-to-eye on how to help a troubled teen. When Dawson becomes too involved with the young civilian, Casey questions her every move and that doesn't sit well with the strong-headed firefighter.

"We start to see a little tension between them because they're still independent people with independent thoughts and points of view on how to tackle problems," Monica Raymund tells TV Guide.

Oh no! It looks like deja vu for the beloved couple who also butted heads in Season 5 over a toddler named Louie after Dawson crossed a line to come to his aid. But the stakes are even higher this time now that Casey is Firehouse 51's newest captain and Dawson has the potential to undermine his authority.

"I think we're gonna see a little bit of friction in terms of how Dawson is becoming her own independent thinker as a first responder and Casey now as a leader of the house," she added.

While we hate to see these two fight, it's worth if it that means we get to see them kiss and make up, and you know that they eventually will!

Chicago Fire's Monica Raymund Breaks Down Dawson's Fight for Survival

Chicago Fire airs Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC.