Take deep breaths, everyone. Chicago Fire just put Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund) through the ringer.

Thursday night's heart-racing episode, titled "A Breaking Point," saw Dawson trapped without backup (oh no!) after noticing a parking garage under construction had become increasingly unstable. She heads straight into danger to warn others to get to safety but before she can escape, the structure collapses and she's forced to search for a way out with a group of others also trapped.

"It's cool because it feels like you're shooting an action film and I just basically wanna be an action movie star all the time in my life," Raymund told TV Guide.

We all know Dawson to be pretty headstrong, but in this episode, she let someone else take the lead. If seeing her step back while that army vet delegated tasks caught you off guard, you're not alone.

"I was surprised that she let him take the reigns at first," she said. "I would have thought that she would have been more bull-headed and wanted to take the reigns from the beginning. But I found her to be a lot more patient and a little more strategic in terms of gaining power and authority in a situation."

Keeping her cool was no easy task considering she had to deal with infighting among the trapped strangers, a collapsing pillar and everyone doubting her at first. "It's incredibly frustrating for her because she has the most experience at dealing with incidents like these," added Raymund.

It's only after the group realized that Dawson actually knows what she's talking that they stood a fighting chance at surviving. Thanks to her quick thinking and nerves of steel, they lasted long enough to be rescued by the Firehouse 51 crew who raced to the scene when they realized one of their own was in danger.

With her team waiting for her to emerge from the rubble, Gabby stays behind to find the army vet who had gone missing after volunteering to find help on his own. A worried Casey (Jesse Spencer), realizing that his wife was still inside the crumbling structure, then rushes in to find her. It's a bold move that Raymund says Dawson would also pull if the roles were reversed.

"Absolutely! I think Gabby would run into a building in a heartbeat if she knew Casey was inside and in danger. The love that they have for each other is unwavering," she added.

Let's hope it doesn't come to that!

Chicago Fire airs Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC.