Chicago Fire's Hope Jacquinot (Eloise Mumford) may have lost her job at Firehouse 51, but that doesn't mean we've seen the last of the ambitious blonde.

With huge ambitions and only one major incident under her belt, it's doubtful that a little ole' pink slip will be enough to stop her for good. She might not have the patience to accomplish her goal of becoming a paramedic in the four years that it usually takes, but she's already proven herself to be extremely resourceful. Combine that with her willingness to do whatever it takes to get what she wants — even attempting to get rid of the few standing in her way — and you've got one resilient villainess.

Something tells us that Hope is just getting started, so the crew better keep a watchful eye on this one!

Chicago Fire returns Thursday, Jan. 4 at 10/9c on NBC.