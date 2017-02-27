The first part of Wednesday's three-hour #OneChicago crossover finds the Chicago Firegang dealing with a deadly warehouse fire. And the call gets personal when the 51 crew discovers that one of the victims is the daughter of Chicago P.D.'s Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas).

In this exclusive sneak peek, Olinsky begs Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) to send his guys back into the blaze to rescue his daughter Lexi. It's a risky call, but Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) are more than willing to put their lives on the line in the hopes of saving a few more people.

It's a rare moment of emotion from the typically stoic Olinsky, who had a heart-to-heart moment with Lexi in the most recent episode of Chicago P.D., after bonding with a murder-for-hire suspect who was looking to avenge his own daughter's death. Check out the clip to see how Boden responds.

The three-hour Chicago crossover airs Wednesday with Chicago Fire at 8/7c, Chicago P.D. at 9/8c and Chicago Justice at 10/9c on NBC.