Cher will star in and produce a movie about the Flint water crisis for Lifetime.

The living legend will play a Flint, Mich. resident whose family is impacted by the contaminated water, which was the result of poor management and cost-cutting measures.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cher will executive produce Flint alongside Craig Zadan, Neil Meron and Katie Couric. Barbara Stepansky will write the script and Oscar nominee Bruce Beresford will direct.

The Flint water crisis is an issue very near to Cher's heart. She has been actively involved in raising awareness of the situation, posting information about it on Twitter and donating thousands of bottles of water to local residents, since the crisis first made headlines.

Flint marks the second TV movie role for Cher, and her first one in 20 years. She earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role in HBO's 1996 movie If These Walls Could Talk. She also won an Academy Award for her starring role in Moonstruck and earned an Oscar nomination for her performance opposite Meryl Streep in Silkwood.