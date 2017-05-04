Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

I can feel something inside me say, I'm gonna have to watch the Billboard Music Awards.

That's because all-around pop culture icon Cher is going to be performing her classic club anthem "Believe" and receiving the Icon Award at the awards show on May 21, Entertainment Weekly reports. It will be Cher's first awards show performance in 15 years.

"I'm honored to receive the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Icon Award and take the stage to celebrate my love of music with my fans," Cher said in a statement. "Seeing so many powerful artists -- especially female artists emerge and take their place in history through the years -- has been incredible. I'm honored to be amongst the previous Icon Award winners and to celebrate this milestone achievement by performing 'Believe' on the show."

Cher

"Believe" was released in 1998, and reached No. 1 on the charts in 23 countries. It was Billboard's No. 1 single of 1999 and made Cher the oldest women to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 at age 52. It's also the song the brought the now-ubiquitous use of autotune to the mainstream.

Previous recipients of the Icon Award include Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez and Céline Dion.

The 2017 Billboard Awards air live Sunday, May 21 at 8/7c on ABC.