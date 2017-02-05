When it comes to celebrity pregnancy announcements, Beyoncé Knowles has already (yet again) put everyone to shame with that over-the-top (and sometimes underwater) photoshoot heard 'round the world. So, when newlywed comedic champs Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele decided to share the news of their funny bun in the oven, they didn't bother with the same kinda pomp and circumstance that surrounded the Carter twins' world debut. After all, how could anyone compete with that?

Not only did they not opt for the pro photo spread to compliment their baby announcement, but they even went so far as to make light of how un-Beyoncé their first public pregnancy photos were.

Capping off a series of Instagram snaps the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star shared of herself enjoying the scene at Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrored Room at the Broad Museum in Los Angeles, Calif. alongside her brother Jonah Peretti was this first-glimpse at her growing baby bump, which she captioned, "beyonce schmonce."

This fuss-free reveal certainly is a fitting tribute to how low-key the pair keep such milestone moments.

After all, Peretti and Peele were first engaged in November 2015, after the then-Key & Peele star popped the question at a family talent show, and the couple then eloped in an April 2016 in a ceremony which was attended only by her rescue dog.

Congrats to the happy couple! If the kiddo they're cooking up now has even half the wit of its mom and dad, the world just got a whole lot funnier.